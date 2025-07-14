TAC Security Expands into Canada: A New Chapter in Global Cybersecurity Growth

TAC Security, a global leader in cybersecurity, has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Canada as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the North American market. This expansion is a significant step towards achieving its long-term global growth goals.

Choosing Canada aligns with TAC Security's vision due to its cost-effective labor market compared to the United States, generous government wage subsidies, and access to the growing North American cybersecurity market. The move allows TAC Security to enhance its operational capabilities and better serve its clients in the region.

The Canadian cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $14.05 billion in 2024 to $27.42 billion by 2030, driven by a rise in cyber threats and technological advancements. This makes Canada an ideal location for TAC Security, led by CEO Trishneet Arora, who is committed to building the company's reputation as a global cybersecurity leader.

