TAC Security Expands into Canada: A New Chapter in Global Cybersecurity Growth

TAC Security, a leading cybersecurity firm, announces the incorporation of its wholly-owned subsidiary in Canada. This strategic move enhances its North American presence, reflecting its growth strategy. The Canadian market offers cost-effective resources, government support, and access to a rapidly expanding cybersecurity market, strengthening TAC Security's global leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:46 IST
TAC Security, a global leader in cybersecurity, has established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Canada as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the North American market. This expansion is a significant step towards achieving its long-term global growth goals.

Choosing Canada aligns with TAC Security's vision due to its cost-effective labor market compared to the United States, generous government wage subsidies, and access to the growing North American cybersecurity market. The move allows TAC Security to enhance its operational capabilities and better serve its clients in the region.

The Canadian cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $14.05 billion in 2024 to $27.42 billion by 2030, driven by a rise in cyber threats and technological advancements. This makes Canada an ideal location for TAC Security, led by CEO Trishneet Arora, who is committed to building the company's reputation as a global cybersecurity leader.

