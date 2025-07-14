Left Menu

TAC Security Ventures into Canada: A Strategic Move for North American Expansion

TAC Security establishes a Canadian subsidiary to enhance its North American presence, leveraging cost-effective resources and government support. The cybersecurity firm, holding a significant market share under the leadership of Trishneet Arora, continues its global expansion, serving over 1,000 clients and maintaining a robust revenue growth trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:24 IST
TAC InfoSec to Expand into Canada, Set to Drive Growth in $14B Cybersecurity Market. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TAC Security, headquartered in the United States and a subsidiary of TAC InfoSec Limited, has launched a new subsidiary in Canada. This strategic initiative aims to strengthen the company's foothold in the North American cybersecurity market.

The decision to expand into Canada is driven by Canada's cost-effective labor market and generous government wage subsidy programs, allowing TAC Security to recruit talent at competitive prices. This move positions the company to enhance its market access and operational capability in North America.

As the Canadian cybersecurity sector surges towards a valuation of USD 27.42 billion by 2030, TAC Security is poised to seize growth opportunities. With strong leadership under Founder and CEO Trishneet Arora, who possesses a majority stake of 54%, and endorsement from investors like Vijay Kedia, the expansion promises sustainable growth and increased shareholder value.

