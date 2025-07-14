Left Menu

TAC Security Secures CREST Accreditation, Amplifies Global Cybersecurity Leadership

TAC Security, a leader in cybersecurity, has achieved CREST accreditation for the third consecutive year, emphasizing its commitment to high security standards. The company, backed by major investments, has expanded its global market presence. With innovative methodologies, TAC Security is set to further its growth in the cybersecurity sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TAC Security, a frontrunner in the global cybersecurity sector, has once again secured the prestigious CREST accreditation for its penetration testing services. This marks the third consecutive recognition of TAC Security's commitment to high standards in cybersecurity solutions, reinforcing its robust reputation in the industry.

The CREST accreditation is renowned internationally, highlighting TAC Security's comprehensive approach, including rigorous quality and reporting processes. Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, stated the milestone underscores the firm's dedication to delivering advanced and reliable cybersecurity services.

Growing rapidly, the penetration testing market is valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2028, driven by increasing cyber threats. TAC Security, recognized for its certifications and partnerships, continues to expand its global footprint, serving over 1,000 clients worldwide.

