TAC Security Secures CREST Accreditation, Amplifies Global Cybersecurity Leadership

TAC Security, a frontrunner in the global cybersecurity sector, has once again secured the prestigious CREST accreditation for its penetration testing services. This marks the third consecutive recognition of TAC Security's commitment to high standards in cybersecurity solutions, reinforcing its robust reputation in the industry.

The CREST accreditation is renowned internationally, highlighting TAC Security's comprehensive approach, including rigorous quality and reporting processes. Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, stated the milestone underscores the firm's dedication to delivering advanced and reliable cybersecurity services.

Growing rapidly, the penetration testing market is valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2028, driven by increasing cyber threats. TAC Security, recognized for its certifications and partnerships, continues to expand its global footprint, serving over 1,000 clients worldwide.