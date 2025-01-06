Mamata Banerjee: A Political Maverick Beyond Congress

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh praised Mamata Banerjee's success in creating a formidable political party, a feat not achieved by freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in parliamentary politics.

Bose established the All India Forward Bloc after exiting Congress in 1939 but couldn't gain essential traction, according to Ghosh. He contended that successfully forming an influential party outside of Congress is a rarity.

In Ghosh's view, Congress failed to see Banerjee's relentless fighting spirit. After her 1997 expulsion, the people of Bengal rallied behind her, granting her party the necessary recognition.

Ghosh's statements arose following ex-Congress state president Pradip Bhattacharya's remarks about Banerjee's expulsion weakening Congress's hold in West Bengal. Bhattacharya noted that her expulsion was ordered by the Congress high command, against his advice.

Overcoming expulsion, Banerjee established the TMC in 1998 and decisively ended the 34-year CPI(M)-led Left Front rule in 2011.

In the backdrop of these comments, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned their timing, suggesting a connection to the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

