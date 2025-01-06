Deliberate Collision Claims Lives of BJP Leaders in Odisha

A tragic incident unfolded as two BJP leaders lost their lives in an alleged deliberate collision with a dumper in Odisha's Sambalpur district. The victims, Debendra Nayak and Muralidhar Chhuria, were traveling with four others when the dumper hit their car on NH 53.

The Superintendent of Police, P Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, confirmed that video evidence suggests intentional impact, prompting a case registration under Sections 307 and 302. The authorities are interrogating the dumper driver to uncover more details.

One of the injured, Suresh Chanda, reported the vehicle was hit three times, indicating intent. The incident has raised serious concerns about the possibility of a purposeful attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)