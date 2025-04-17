India Withdraws Transhipment Facility Amidst Strained Bangladesh Trade Relations

India announced the cessation of its transhipment facility for Bangladeshi exports to third countries like Middle East and Europe, attributing the decision to logistical congestion at ports and airports.

While India refrained from specifying the immediate Bangladeshi actions that prompted this move, reports indicate that Bangladesh's interim government's import bans and port closures have strained bilateral trade dynamics.

Tensions have been exacerbated by political changes in Bangladesh and recent discord over minority safety, complicating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)