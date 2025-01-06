Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Politician's Prison Visit

The Congress-led UDF demands the removal of CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan from Kerala's prison advisory committee for visiting convicts in the Periya twin murder case. This act sparked criticism from opposition leader V D Satheesan, who accused CPI(M) of supporting criminals and disgracing the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:32 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Politician's Prison Visit
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has sent political ripples across Kerala, the opposition Congress-led UDF has called for the immediate dismissal of P Jayarajan from the state's prison advisory committee. This demand surfaced after Jayarajan, a stalwart of the ruling CPI(M), allegedly showed support for convicts in the controversial Periya twin murder case.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan lambasted Jayarajan's actions, condemning the CPI(M) as a 'gang of uncivilized people' who shield criminals. He accused the Marxist party of spending taxpayer money to protect those with criminal backgrounds, thereby tarnishing Kerala's reputation.

The murder case, which shook the Kasaragod district five years ago, led to the sentencing of ten individuals last week, including notable CPI(M) figures. As tensions mount, the political climate in Kerala remains charged, with calls for accountability and justice echoing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025