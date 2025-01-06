Controversy Erupts Over Politician's Prison Visit
The Congress-led UDF demands the removal of CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan from Kerala's prison advisory committee for visiting convicts in the Periya twin murder case. This act sparked criticism from opposition leader V D Satheesan, who accused CPI(M) of supporting criminals and disgracing the state.
In a move that has sent political ripples across Kerala, the opposition Congress-led UDF has called for the immediate dismissal of P Jayarajan from the state's prison advisory committee. This demand surfaced after Jayarajan, a stalwart of the ruling CPI(M), allegedly showed support for convicts in the controversial Periya twin murder case.
Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan lambasted Jayarajan's actions, condemning the CPI(M) as a 'gang of uncivilized people' who shield criminals. He accused the Marxist party of spending taxpayer money to protect those with criminal backgrounds, thereby tarnishing Kerala's reputation.
The murder case, which shook the Kasaragod district five years ago, led to the sentencing of ten individuals last week, including notable CPI(M) figures. As tensions mount, the political climate in Kerala remains charged, with calls for accountability and justice echoing louder.
