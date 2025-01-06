Controversy Erupts Over Politician's Prison Visit

In a move that has sent political ripples across Kerala, the opposition Congress-led UDF has called for the immediate dismissal of P Jayarajan from the state's prison advisory committee. This demand surfaced after Jayarajan, a stalwart of the ruling CPI(M), allegedly showed support for convicts in the controversial Periya twin murder case.

Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan lambasted Jayarajan's actions, condemning the CPI(M) as a 'gang of uncivilized people' who shield criminals. He accused the Marxist party of spending taxpayer money to protect those with criminal backgrounds, thereby tarnishing Kerala's reputation.

The murder case, which shook the Kasaragod district five years ago, led to the sentencing of ten individuals last week, including notable CPI(M) figures. As tensions mount, the political climate in Kerala remains charged, with calls for accountability and justice echoing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)