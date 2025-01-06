Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Sees Rise in Voter Numbers, Electoral Rolls Updated

Arunachal Pradesh's voter count rose by 0.99% from the previous year, reaching 8,91,518, as per newly released electoral rolls. The update aimed to include young voters and remove duplicates. The revised rolls have been distributed to political parties for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:42 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a 0.99% increase in its voter population, as confirmed by officials on Monday. The state now has 8,91,518 registered voters, according to the final electoral rolls for 2025.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu revealed this growth reflects an addition of young voters turning 18 by January 1, 2025, and the removal of duplicate entries based on Election Commission guidelines. These changes aim to streamline and accurately represent the voter base.

The updated electoral rolls have been shared with all political parties in the state, ensuring transparency and inclusivity in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

