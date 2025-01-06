Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Leaders Demand Action Against Maharashtra Minister

Political leaders urged Maharashtra Governor to remove Dhananjay Munde from the cabinet for a fair investigation into Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder. They allege Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, is linked to the crime. The leaders demand Munde's resignation, stricter police action, and measures to curb extortion and violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:14 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Leaders Demand Action Against Maharashtra Minister
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a bipartisan delegation of political leaders met Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, urging the removal of state minister Dhananjay Munde to facilitate a fair probe into Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder.

The controversy deepened as Munde met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, though details remain undisclosed. Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar and BJP MLA Suresh Dhas submitted a memorandum demanding decisive action to restore public trust in justice.

Santosh Deshmukh was allegedly killed for opposing extortion linked to a windmill project. Protests arose after seven arrests, including Munde aide Walmik Karad, emphasized the need for stringent actions against extortion and police negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025