Political Tensions Rise as Leaders Demand Action Against Maharashtra Minister

On Monday, a bipartisan delegation of political leaders met Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, urging the removal of state minister Dhananjay Munde to facilitate a fair probe into Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder.
The controversy deepened as Munde met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, though details remain undisclosed. Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar and BJP MLA Suresh Dhas submitted a memorandum demanding decisive action to restore public trust in justice.
Santosh Deshmukh was allegedly killed for opposing extortion linked to a windmill project. Protests arose after seven arrests, including Munde aide Walmik Karad, emphasized the need for stringent actions against extortion and police negligence.
