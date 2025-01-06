Mystery Surrounds BJP Leader's Sudden Demise in Guwahati

A shocking development unfolded in Guwahati as BJP leader Kamal Dey was discovered dead beside his scooter in Maligaon. Police reports initially point towards an accident, but his family suspects foul play.

The incident has sparked controversy, with Dey being a well-known figure as the BJP Jalukbari Mandal president and active social and political voice in the assembly constituency led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Early morning walkers found him lying in Sankar Nagar area, quickly followed by his unfortunate demise at the hospital.

CCTV footage analyzed by Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta shows that the tragic event may have occurred due to a speed breaker impact while he was returning home at 2:47 am. Nonetheless, given the concerns raised about his death, the police are considering all possibilities in their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)