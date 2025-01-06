Trump Denies 'Fake News' on Tariff Plans

Amidst ongoing discussions about trade policies, President-elect Donald Trump dismissed claims made in a Washington Post article. The report suggested that Trump's aides were contemplating tariff plans limited to critical imports.

Trump took to Truth Social, denouncing the article as 'Fake News' and asserting its reliance on non-existent anonymous sources. He firmly stated that there would be no reduction in his proposed tariff strategy.

This denial adds to the contentious dialogue surrounding America's trade strategies under Trump's impending administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)