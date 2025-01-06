Left Menu

Trump Denies 'Fake News' on Tariff Plans

President-elect Donald Trump dismissed a Washington Post report claiming his team was considering tariffs applying only to critical imports. Trump criticized the story, labeling it 'Fake News' and denying any scaling back of his tariff policy. He shared his rebuttal on Truth Social.

Trump Denies 'Fake News' on Tariff Plans
Amidst ongoing discussions about trade policies, President-elect Donald Trump dismissed claims made in a Washington Post article. The report suggested that Trump's aides were contemplating tariff plans limited to critical imports.

Trump took to Truth Social, denouncing the article as 'Fake News' and asserting its reliance on non-existent anonymous sources. He firmly stated that there would be no reduction in his proposed tariff strategy.

This denial adds to the contentious dialogue surrounding America's trade strategies under Trump's impending administration.

Latest News

