EU Strikes Back with New Tariffs on U.S. Imports

In a decisive move, the European Union announced plans to impose its own set of tariffs on imports from the United States, starting April 15. This comes in direct response to the Trump administration's tariffs on EU steel, aluminum, and other goods.

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic stated that the first tranche of duties will be collected mid-April, with a second wave following on May 15.

The tariffs are seen as a countermeasure to the United States' recent trade measures, including a 20% levy on a range of goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)