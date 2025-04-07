Left Menu

EU Strikes Back with New Tariffs on U.S. Imports

The European Union plans to implement tariffs on U.S. imports, beginning April 15, as a response to duties imposed by Trump on steel, aluminum, and other goods. EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced a two-phase rollout, aiming to counteract the U.S. tariffs on various goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luxembourg | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Luxembourg

In a decisive move, the European Union announced plans to impose its own set of tariffs on imports from the United States, starting April 15. This comes in direct response to the Trump administration's tariffs on EU steel, aluminum, and other goods.

EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic stated that the first tranche of duties will be collected mid-April, with a second wave following on May 15.

The tariffs are seen as a countermeasure to the United States' recent trade measures, including a 20% levy on a range of goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

