Trump's Future with China: Strategic Dialogues and Economic Challenges

In a recent interview, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump expressed confidence in building a successful relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite economic tensions between their countries. Trump highlighted the necessity for cooperation and reciprocity to achieve mutual understanding.

Trump conveyed that preliminary talks with Xi's representatives have set a positive tone for future interactions, predicting a potential amicable relationship. However, he reiterated criticisms of China's economic practices and underscored his commitment to addressing these issues.

Meanwhile, Trump has appointed prominent China hawks to critical roles in his administration, signaling a tough stance on future dealings with Beijing. While inviting Xi to his inauguration, experts predict that the Chinese leader may not attend amid ongoing trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)