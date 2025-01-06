Biden's Stand for Democracy: Emphasizing Peaceful Power Transition

President Joe Biden is emphasizing the significance of a peaceful transition of power, contrasting the chaos of January 6, 2021, with upcoming orderly proceedings. In an opinion piece for The Washington Post, Biden recalled the day as a pivotal moment challenging American democracy.

Biden vows that the upcoming election certification will be peaceful, inviting the new president to the White House, marking a revered tradition despite previous disruptions. Trump, however, continues to question the 2020 election results amid plans for executive directives.

Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to key figures in investigating the Capitol siege, highlighting the need to remember and honor democratic processes. Biden's ongoing rhetoric underscores his commitment to a basic, normal transfer of power, contrasting with Trump's contested exit.

