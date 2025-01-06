Trump's Victory Certification Amid Capitol Security Concerns

The U.S. Congress gathered in a snowy Washington on Monday to officially certify Donald Trump's election as President, marking four years since his supporters stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to block the 2020 election certification. Despite ongoing claims of electoral fraud regarding his 2020 loss, Trump won against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris amid looming concerns.

Trump celebrated the certification as a historic moment on his Truth Social platform. Despite a potentially disruptive winter storm, the joint session of Congress continued, corroborated by unofficial results indicating Trump's win with 312 electoral votes to Harris's 226. With Republicans capturing Senate majority and a narrow House edge, Trump was well-positioned to implement his policies upon his January 20 inauguration.

Security was heightened in and around the Capitol, featuring metal fencing, police checkpoints, and reinforcements from New York. This comes as Congress remains committed to upholding the democratic process, responding to the events of January 6, 2021, with new legislation enhancing certification guardrails and specifying the limited ceremonial role of the Vice President.

