Himachal Pradesh's Voter Roll Surge: A Democratic Shift

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a notable increase in its registered voters, with a surge of 34,234 individuals following a revision of the voter list, according to officials.

The updated electoral rolls now account for 56,62,423 voters, comprising 28,59,079 males and 28,03,305 females, along with 39 individuals identified as third gender. There are also 35 non-resident Indian voters on the list.

Nandita Gupta, the Chief Electoral Officer, highlighted that prior to the update on October 29, 2024, the voter count stood at 56,28,129, which has since increased to 56,62,423 as per the latest rolls. The revision across all 68 assembly constituencies saw the addition of 68,494 new voters and the removal of 34,260 names due to death or relocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)