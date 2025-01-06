Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Voter Roll Surge: A Democratic Shift

In Himachal Pradesh, voter registration rose by 34,234, bringing the total electorate to 56,62,423. The revision involved 68,494 new voters and deletion of 34,260 names. Special enrollment campaigns targeted youth in educational institutions, resulting in 33,609 new young voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:42 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Voter Roll Surge: A Democratic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a notable increase in its registered voters, with a surge of 34,234 individuals following a revision of the voter list, according to officials.

The updated electoral rolls now account for 56,62,423 voters, comprising 28,59,079 males and 28,03,305 females, along with 39 individuals identified as third gender. There are also 35 non-resident Indian voters on the list.

Nandita Gupta, the Chief Electoral Officer, highlighted that prior to the update on October 29, 2024, the voter count stood at 56,28,129, which has since increased to 56,62,423 as per the latest rolls. The revision across all 68 assembly constituencies saw the addition of 68,494 new voters and the removal of 34,260 names due to death or relocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025