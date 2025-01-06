Left Menu

Venezuelan Election Protests: Mass Release of Detainees Before Maduro's Third Term

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab announced the release of 146 more detainees linked to post-election protests, increasing the total to 1,515. With over 2,000 initially arrested, this decision comes ahead of President Nicolas Maduro's third term. While local authorities endorse Maduro's win, international observers dispute the election's fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:52 IST
In a significant move, Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab declared the release of an additional 146 individuals detained after the July election. This action increases the total number of released prisoners to 1,515, as President Nicolas Maduro prepares to commence his third term.

This marks the sixth occasion on which authorities have announced the freeing of individuals arrested during post-election protests, with an overall count surpassing 2,000. The decision comes amid ongoing scrutiny and tensions.

Despite the Venezuelan top court and electoral body's declaration that Maduro clinched the victory, international observers have raised concerns about the election's fairness. Several Western countries continue to back former opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who is currently visiting Washington, as the rightful winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

