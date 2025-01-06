Devyani Rana Steps into Leadership: A New Era for BJP's Youth Wing
Devyani Rana, daughter of late BJP leader Devender Singh Rana, has been appointed as vice president of the BJP's youth wing in Jammu and Kashmir. She is expected to run for her late father's seat in Nagrota. Devyani's nomination was announced by key party leaders during a formal ceremony.
- Country:
- India
Devyani Rana, the daughter of deceased BJP veteran Devender Singh Rana, has been appointed as the vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jammu and Kashmir. Her nomination signifies a potential new chapter for the party's youth engagement in the region.
Rana's political journey may soon advance further, as she is poised to contest the byelection for her father's Nagrota constituency seat, which became vacant after his passing.
The announcement was made official by Arun Prabhat, BJYM J&K President, with endorsements from BJP J&K President Sat Sharma and Ashok Koul, General Secretary, at a ceremony attended by several senior leaders, reinforcing the party's support for her candidacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
