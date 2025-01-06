Bipartisan Select Committee on China: A Renewed Focus

The bipartisan select committee on China in the U.S. House of Representatives is set to continue its work in the new Congress, underscoring a shared desire among both Republicans and Democrats to address challenges posed by Beijing.

Since its inception in 2023, the committee has been led by Republicans and is tasked with highlighting the complex security and economic issues stemming from China's growing influence. Its continuation comes as President-elect Donald Trump gears up for his second term in office, during which he's expected to maintain a tough stance on China.

Throughout his first term, Trump's trade policies with China led to significant global economic disruptions. As he prepares for another term, his appointment of China hard-liners hints at an even tougher approach. Meanwhile, the committee, chaired by Republican John Moolenaar and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, persists in fostering cross-party efforts to introduce legislation countering perceived threats from China.

