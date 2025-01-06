Trudeau's Surprise Announcement: Leadership Change Ahead
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his decision to resign as party leader and Prime Minister. Emphasizing his dedication to Canadians and the challenges faced in Parliament, he initiated a leadership change to ensure the best interests of Canada are served in the upcoming elections.
- Country:
- Canada
In a significant development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday his intention to resign as the leader of the Liberal Party and step down as Prime Minister. The move comes as Trudeau emphasizes his commitment to Canadians and the desire for a robust, nationwide leadership selection process.
During his announcement, Trudeau highlighted the challenges faced in Parliament, which he described as having been paralyzed for months. He pointed to a prolonged session of minority governance as a key factor in seeking a new session of Parliament, which has been granted by the Governor General, with the House now prorogued until March 24.
Trudeau's decision follows personal reflection and conversations with his family, understanding that internal battles should not distract from Canada's interests. He expressed confidence in the Liberal Party's ability to carry its values and ideals forward with new leadership as they prepare for future elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MPs Recover After Heated Parliamentary Clash
Ruckus in Parliament: CISF Denies Lapse in Handling Scuffle Involving BJP MPs
Farmers Demand Right to Protest in Parliament
Farmers Demand Voice in Parliament: Naresh Tikait Leads the Call
Parliament Clash: Union Minister Demands Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Over Alleged Scuffle