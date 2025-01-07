Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Spurs Party to Counter BJP 'Conspiracies'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged party members to counter BJP's alleged voter list manipulation ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. Criticizing corruption, he highlighted the neglect of rural areas and emphasized the importance of forming a Samajwadi Party-led government for Uttar Pradesh's welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-01-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 00:14 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav rallied his party members on Monday, urging them to remain vigilant against alleged voter list manipulation by the BJP in the run-up to the crucial 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

He attacked the BJP-led state government for rampant corruption, accusing officials of engaging in commission-based practices. Yadav highlighted the neglect of rural development projects like the Lohia Gram Yojana, halted by the current administration.

Emphasizing the importance of a Samajwadi Party victory for the state's welfare, Yadav accused the BJP of employing fraud and conspiracies to influence election outcomes. He urged party workers to stay alert and strengthen their foothold at the booth level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

