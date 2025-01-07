Left Menu

Trump's Legal Battle Over Sentencing Delay

Donald Trump's legal team is seeking to delay his sentencing related to a criminal conviction from hush money payments, citing presidential immunity ahead of his inauguration. The case has been contentious as it involves charges of falsifying business records, reflecting broader political and legal implications.

Donald Trump's legal team is working to delay a sentencing set for this week regarding his criminal conviction linked to hush money paid to a porn star. They argue that presidential immunity and imminent inauguration activities justify a postponement.

Judge Juan Merchan, who scheduled the sentencing for Friday, did not express an interest in imposing a jail sentence for Trump. He suggested a practical approach of unconditional discharge, which involves recognizing guilt without issuing a fine or probation, given Trump's inauguration upcoming on January 20.

Trump's attorneys filed a request to postpone the sentencing while the appeals process is active, noting the significant political ramifications. Prosecutors, however, urged the court to proceed without delay, emphasizing public interest and justice in the expedited handling of the criminal proceedings.

