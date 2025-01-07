U.S. Treasury Chief's Cyber Concerns with China

Amid ongoing tensions, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen virtually addressed Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday, voicing significant concerns over 'malicious cyber activity' attributed to Chinese state-sponsored actors. The Treasury Department highlighted this issue following a recent cyber breach affecting its systems.

While congressional aides await a briefing on the incident, the ongoing cyber attacks underline the strained U.S.-China relations, despite the Biden administration's efforts to foster cooperation. Economic and financial group meetings have been set up to manage this competitive relationship.

Yellen reiterated her stance on China's non-market practices and industrial overcapacity while discussing economic progress in both countries. She also emphasized potential consequences for Chinese companies supporting Russia's war in Ukraine, aligning with broader U.S. foreign policy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)