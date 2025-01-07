Left Menu

Electoral Tensions Rise in Delhi as BJP Accuses AAP of Election Manipulation

The BJP's Delhi chief alleges that AAP is trying to influence upcoming assembly elections. Amid claims of voter fraud, Delhi's New District Administration seeks police protection for election officers as political tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:23 IST
Electoral Tensions Rise in Delhi as BJP Accuses AAP of Election Manipulation
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, of attempting to sway the forthcoming Delhi assembly polls. The dates for these elections are expected to be announced soon at a press conference by the Election Commission.

Sachdeva, speaking to ANI, criticized the current government, stating, "The people are eager to know when they can rid themselves of this 'AAPda' government. It's time to end the exploitation by the Delhi Government." In response to the Delhi Election Office's letter concerning AAP's actions, Sachdeva expressed concerns over alleged election interference by AAP, pointing to instances where leaders like Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh purportedly threatened election officials on holidays.

Prior to the assembly elections, the New Delhi District Administration has requested police protection for the District Election Officer due to rising concerns about the electoral process's integrity. Additional District Magistrate Nishant Bodh highlighted the regular visits from political party representatives as a potential threat to peace and pressure on election officials in his correspondence with the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

These developments occur against a backdrop of allegations from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of significant voter fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Kejriwal shared a letter from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging large-scale voter list manipulations. The AAP won a significant majority in the 2020 assembly elections, securing 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP garnered eight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025