Electoral Tensions Rise in Delhi as BJP Accuses AAP of Election Manipulation

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, of attempting to sway the forthcoming Delhi assembly polls. The dates for these elections are expected to be announced soon at a press conference by the Election Commission.

Sachdeva, speaking to ANI, criticized the current government, stating, "The people are eager to know when they can rid themselves of this 'AAPda' government. It's time to end the exploitation by the Delhi Government." In response to the Delhi Election Office's letter concerning AAP's actions, Sachdeva expressed concerns over alleged election interference by AAP, pointing to instances where leaders like Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh purportedly threatened election officials on holidays.

Prior to the assembly elections, the New Delhi District Administration has requested police protection for the District Election Officer due to rising concerns about the electoral process's integrity. Additional District Magistrate Nishant Bodh highlighted the regular visits from political party representatives as a potential threat to peace and pressure on election officials in his correspondence with the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

These developments occur against a backdrop of allegations from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of significant voter fraud in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Kejriwal shared a letter from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging large-scale voter list manipulations. The AAP won a significant majority in the 2020 assembly elections, securing 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP garnered eight.

