Left Menu

AAP's Anthem Resounds: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Kicks Off 2025 Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party launches its 2025 election campaign with the release of a campaign song, emphasizing their readiness for the Delhi Assembly elections. Party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, express confidence in a majority victory, criticizing opposition parties for their lack of preparation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:56 IST
AAP's Anthem Resounds: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Kicks Off 2025 Campaign
AAP leaders at an event as Election Commission is set to announce dates for 2025 Delhi assembly elections (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its 2025 election campaign on Tuesday with much fanfare, introducing a new campaign song titled 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' (Will bring back Kejriwal). This launch coincides with the anticipated announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, along with other prominent party figures such as Atishi and Manish Sisodia, were present at the launch event. AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed optimism about the campaign song's success, asserting that it would resonate with voters and bolster their efforts to secure a majority win for Kejriwal.

Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticized opposition parties BJP and Congress for their lack of readiness and reiterated AAP's preparedness with all 70 candidates already in place. She projected a confident narrative, predicting a fourth term for Kejriwal and ensuring a fair electoral process. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed this confidence, highlighting the party's full preparation and ambition for a significant majority, reflecting on their commanding victory in 2020.

Despite the buoyant start to the campaign, Arvind Kejriwal raised concerns about alleged fraudulent practices affecting voter registrations in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Via a post on X, he referenced a letter from Chief Minister Atishi to the Chief Electoral Officer, which presented evidence and requested a meeting to address the issue. Kejriwal's claims underscore ongoing electoral challenges amid AAP's strategic preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025