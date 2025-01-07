AAP's Anthem Resounds: 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Kicks Off 2025 Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its 2025 election campaign on Tuesday with much fanfare, introducing a new campaign song titled 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' (Will bring back Kejriwal). This launch coincides with the anticipated announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections.

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, along with other prominent party figures such as Atishi and Manish Sisodia, were present at the launch event. AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed optimism about the campaign song's success, asserting that it would resonate with voters and bolster their efforts to secure a majority win for Kejriwal.

Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticized opposition parties BJP and Congress for their lack of readiness and reiterated AAP's preparedness with all 70 candidates already in place. She projected a confident narrative, predicting a fourth term for Kejriwal and ensuring a fair electoral process. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed this confidence, highlighting the party's full preparation and ambition for a significant majority, reflecting on their commanding victory in 2020.

Despite the buoyant start to the campaign, Arvind Kejriwal raised concerns about alleged fraudulent practices affecting voter registrations in the New Delhi Assembly constituency. Via a post on X, he referenced a letter from Chief Minister Atishi to the Chief Electoral Officer, which presented evidence and requested a meeting to address the issue. Kejriwal's claims underscore ongoing electoral challenges amid AAP's strategic preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)