BJP Ramps Up Campaign for Delhi Assembly Polls Amid Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun its campaign in earnest for the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly polls. With the Election Commission poised to declare the election dates, BJP candidates have taken aim at Arvind Kejriwal, expressing confidence in the 'double-engine' government seizing power.

BJP's Gandhi Nagar candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely asserted post-Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rohini address that Delhiites are eager to oust the 'corrupt' and 'fake' Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat further condemned Kejriwal as a 'liar'.

BJP's Delhi unit Chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, accused Kejriwal's AAP of manipulating electoral outcomes. "Voters await liberation from this 'AAPda' government, signaling an end to the city's loot," he commented. In contrast, Kejriwal has raised concerns about voter fraud in New Delhi's constituency, highlighting alleged malpractices in electorate management.

(With inputs from agencies.)