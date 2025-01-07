Left Menu

BJP Ramps Up Campaign for Delhi Assembly Polls Amid Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its efforts ahead of the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, targeting Arvind Kejriwal's governance and accusing the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption. Meanwhile, Kejriwal claims voter fraud in the New Delhi assembly constituency. The Election Commission will soon announce the poll dates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:42 IST
BJP Ramps Up Campaign for Delhi Assembly Polls Amid Allegations
BJP candidate from Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat Arvinder Singh Lovely (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun its campaign in earnest for the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly polls. With the Election Commission poised to declare the election dates, BJP candidates have taken aim at Arvind Kejriwal, expressing confidence in the 'double-engine' government seizing power.

BJP's Gandhi Nagar candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely asserted post-Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Rohini address that Delhiites are eager to oust the 'corrupt' and 'fake' Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat further condemned Kejriwal as a 'liar'.

BJP's Delhi unit Chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, accused Kejriwal's AAP of manipulating electoral outcomes. "Voters await liberation from this 'AAPda' government, signaling an end to the city's loot," he commented. In contrast, Kejriwal has raised concerns about voter fraud in New Delhi's constituency, highlighting alleged malpractices in electorate management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025