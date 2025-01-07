Left Menu

Rail Minister Courts Votes at New Delhi Station

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited New Delhi railway station to garner support for the BJP, interacting with autorickshaw drivers and coolies, addressing grievances, and promising solutions. His visit comes ahead of the anticipated Delhi Assembly election schedule announcement by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:43 IST
Rail Minister Courts Votes at New Delhi Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made a pre-election visit to New Delhi railway station on Tuesday to drum up support for the BJP. He engaged with autorickshaw drivers and coolies, addressing their grievances and pledging to make conditions better.

Accompanied by BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva, Vaishnaw promised to reduce parking fees and build a restroom to offer shelter against harsh weather conditions. In a gesture of goodwill, coolies adorned the minister and Sachdeva with turbans.

The visit coincides with the Election Commission's expected announcement of the Delhi Assembly election schedule, anticipated later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

