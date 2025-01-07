Left Menu

Legacy of Growth: Remembering Manmohan Singh and Tamil Language Status

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin honored former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan for their contributions. Singh’s economic policies laid the foundation for India's growth, and Tamil was granted classical language status during his tenure. Both leaders' contributions were commemorated at a memorial meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:06 IST
Legacy of Growth: Remembering Manmohan Singh and Tamil Language Status
Manmohan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

During a memorial meeting organized by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorated the significant contributions of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan.

Stalin articulated that the economic policies initiated by Singh during his tenure as Finance Minister etched a path for India's economic growth. Further accentuating Singh's impact, Tamil was elevated to classical language status under his governance.

The Chief Minister unveiled portraits of both distinguished leaders, attesting to their lasting legacies in India's political and cultural spheres. The memorial illustrated a poignant moment for attendees, who observed a two-minute silence in their honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025