Legacy of Growth: Remembering Manmohan Singh and Tamil Language Status

During a memorial meeting organized by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorated the significant contributions of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan.

Stalin articulated that the economic policies initiated by Singh during his tenure as Finance Minister etched a path for India's economic growth. Further accentuating Singh's impact, Tamil was elevated to classical language status under his governance.

The Chief Minister unveiled portraits of both distinguished leaders, attesting to their lasting legacies in India's political and cultural spheres. The memorial illustrated a poignant moment for attendees, who observed a two-minute silence in their honor.

