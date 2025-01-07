Guinea in Turmoil: An Uncertain Path to Democracy
Guinea's capital saw lockdowns amid protests over the junta's unmet promises of returning to democracy. Despite pledges for a democratic transition by end-2024, commitments remain vague. The US urged the junta to move forward with promised elections, involving all civil stakeholders, amid rising tensions and suppression of media and political dissent.
- Country:
- Guinea
Parts of Guinea's capital were under lockdown as civil society and opposition factions gathered in protest against the ruling junta's failure to meet the deadline for a democratic transition. The United States has urged for clear election timelines to aid the country's return to civilian rule.
Since Col. Mamadi Doumbouya took over in 2021, there have been numerous promises for a democratic transition, initially agreed upon for completion by December 31, 2024. Yet, the New Year arrived with more unfulfilled promises, leading activists and opposition groups to accuse the junta of prolonging military rule.
In response, the Forces Vives de Guinee coalition called for residents to protest by staying indoors. The US State Department reaffirmed its call for a transparent and inclusive electoral process, amid growing concern over the junta's suppression of political parties and media freedom.
