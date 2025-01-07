Left Menu

Guinea in Turmoil: An Uncertain Path to Democracy

Guinea's capital saw lockdowns amid protests over the junta's unmet promises of returning to democracy. Despite pledges for a democratic transition by end-2024, commitments remain vague. The US urged the junta to move forward with promised elections, involving all civil stakeholders, amid rising tensions and suppression of media and political dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conakry | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:57 IST
Guinea in Turmoil: An Uncertain Path to Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guinea

Parts of Guinea's capital were under lockdown as civil society and opposition factions gathered in protest against the ruling junta's failure to meet the deadline for a democratic transition. The United States has urged for clear election timelines to aid the country's return to civilian rule.

Since Col. Mamadi Doumbouya took over in 2021, there have been numerous promises for a democratic transition, initially agreed upon for completion by December 31, 2024. Yet, the New Year arrived with more unfulfilled promises, leading activists and opposition groups to accuse the junta of prolonging military rule.

In response, the Forces Vives de Guinee coalition called for residents to protest by staying indoors. The US State Department reaffirmed its call for a transparent and inclusive electoral process, amid growing concern over the junta's suppression of political parties and media freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025