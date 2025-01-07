Election Chief Urges Political Decorum for Fair Polls

In a firm call for electoral integrity, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged political parties to uphold decorum during polls, while ensuring the Election Commission's steadfast commitment to conducting fair elections.

Speaking at a press conference to reveal the schedule for Delhi's assembly elections, Kumar stressed the need for checks against electoral malpractice, recalling past allegations involving unchecked use of helicopters. The Commission aims for money-free elections and advocates for a level playing field.

Kumar also emphasized that star campaigners and political figures should conduct themselves to encourage voter participation, and urged parties to submit any grievances in writing. The assembly polls in Delhi are set for February 5, with vote counting on February 8, alongside bypolls in Milkipur and Erode.

(With inputs from agencies.)