Romania is set to conduct a re-run of its presidential election this May after December's results were annulled amid accusations of Russian meddling. Interim President Ilie Bolojan informed a U.S. Congress delegation of the nation's commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent vote.

The voided election drew Romania into a broader dispute involving European allies and the U.S., primarily concerning the suppression of political opponents and safeguarding free speech. Bolojan assured that Romania has learned vital lessons and that democratic standards will be upheld in the upcoming election process.

Romanian officials, including Bolojan, met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. to strengthen ties, particularly concerning economic cooperation and military strategy in Eastern Europe. A new frontrunner, George Simion, leads the presidential race, amid revised campaign regulations that balance transparency with protecting free expression.

