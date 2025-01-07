Maharashtra Protests Sparked by Sarpanch Murder

In Maharashtra's Latur district, the local community united to stage road blockades, known as 'Chakka Jam', protesting the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The demonstrations unfolded at multiple locations, raising an outcry against the alleged indifference shown by the state government.

Deshmukh's death is said to be linked to an extortion case involving a windmill company, with key political figures potentially implicated. Protesters, voicing their demands, called for the resignation of ministers found connected to the crime, amidst rising tensions in the region.

The protests led to the submission of a memorandum, urging swift justice, financial aid for Deshmukh’s family, and protection for witnesses. The unfolding events underscore the community's discontent with law enforcement's progress in solving the case, as public sentiment continues to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)