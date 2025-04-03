Left Menu

Minister Pankaja Munde Defends Beed Amidst Caste Conflict Concerns

Maharashtra's Beed district was defended by Minister Pankaja Munde, who highlighted its broad representation and denounced defaming it over caste issues. Caste-related tensions surfaced following the murder of Santosh Deshmukh and during the Maratha quota agitation, leading to violent incidents. Munde emphasized unity beyond caste divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:41 IST
Minister Pankaja Munde Defends Beed Amidst Caste Conflict Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Minister Pankaja Munde has urged that Maharashtra's Beed district not be defamed due to the actions of a few individuals, particularly in regard to caste-related issues that occur across the state.

The statement follows heightened tensions in Beed, sparked by last year's murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a Maratha, which escalated caste conflicts with the Vanjari community. Additionally, the district saw instances of vandalism tied to the Maratha quota agitation.

Highlighting the region's inclusive political representation, Munde insists that Beed has consistently elected leaders from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of unity over division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025