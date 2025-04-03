Minister Pankaja Munde Defends Beed Amidst Caste Conflict Concerns

Minister Pankaja Munde has urged that Maharashtra's Beed district not be defamed due to the actions of a few individuals, particularly in regard to caste-related issues that occur across the state.

The statement follows heightened tensions in Beed, sparked by last year's murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a Maratha, which escalated caste conflicts with the Vanjari community. Additionally, the district saw instances of vandalism tied to the Maratha quota agitation.

Highlighting the region's inclusive political representation, Munde insists that Beed has consistently elected leaders from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of unity over division.

