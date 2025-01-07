Left Menu

Election Commission Announces Bypoll Schedule for Milkipur and Erode

The Election Commission of India has revealed the schedule for bypolls in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and Tamil Nadu's Erode. Elections are on February 5, with results on February 8. This follows seat vacancies from a resignation and a death, respectively. Nomination deadlines are set for January 17.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and Tamil Nadu's Erode on Tuesday. As per the schedule, voting in both regions is set for February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

The Milkipur seat required an election due to Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad's resignation, while the Erode seat became open following the death of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan. Candidates must file nominations by January 17, with scrutiny set for January 18.

Withdrawal of candidatures has a cutoff date of January 20. Previously, the Milkipur election was postponed in October due to a pending petition, but a Lucknow High Court decision in November dismissed a related writ petition, allowing elections to proceed.

The ECI also scheduled polls for the Delhi Legislative Assembly, occurring on February 5, with vote counting slated for February 8. The nomination process mirrors that of Milkipur and Erode, and the Model Code of Conduct is now active.

The final voter list for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections indicates over 15.5 million registered voters. AAP won a significant victory in the 2020 elections, while Congress, previously dominant, has faced setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

