BJP Eyes Return to Delhi: Parivartan Push Against AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mounting a determined campaign to regain control in Delhi, a feat it has not accomplished in over two decades. Central to their strategy is the 'Parivartan' (change) slogan, and a pointed offensive against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged corruption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the BJP's resolve at the recent 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini, delivering a stark message: ''Aapda (AAP) nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge'' — a declaration of their intention to oust the current administration. The BJP has fortified its presence at the grassroots with significant outreach, targeting constituencies and focusing on pivotal issues like corruption and civic challenges.

However, the BJP faces hurdles, notably the absence of a local leader to compete against Kejriwal, and a dismal track record in reserved and minority constituencies. Despite these obstacles, party leaders are optimistic, citing opportunities to capitalize on public discontent with the AAP, potentially breaking its decade-long stronghold in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)