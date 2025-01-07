Left Menu

BJP Eyes Return to Delhi: Parivartan Push Against AAP

The BJP is intensifying efforts to reclaim power in Delhi after 25 years, focusing on the slogan 'Parivartan' and targeting the AAP with corruption allegations. Despite strong organization and Lok Sabha successes, BJP faces challenges without a strong local leader and weak results in reserved seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:34 IST
BJP Eyes Return to Delhi: Parivartan Push Against AAP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mounting a determined campaign to regain control in Delhi, a feat it has not accomplished in over two decades. Central to their strategy is the 'Parivartan' (change) slogan, and a pointed offensive against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over alleged corruption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the BJP's resolve at the recent 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini, delivering a stark message: ''Aapda (AAP) nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge'' — a declaration of their intention to oust the current administration. The BJP has fortified its presence at the grassroots with significant outreach, targeting constituencies and focusing on pivotal issues like corruption and civic challenges.

However, the BJP faces hurdles, notably the absence of a local leader to compete against Kejriwal, and a dismal track record in reserved and minority constituencies. Despite these obstacles, party leaders are optimistic, citing opportunities to capitalize on public discontent with the AAP, potentially breaking its decade-long stronghold in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025