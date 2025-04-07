Tamil Nadu Presses Modi on Fishermen Issue and Katchatheevu Retrieval

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaction regarding the state's long-standing fishermen issues with Sri Lanka during his recent visit there.

Stalin criticized Modi in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, emphasizing the absence of progress on retrieving the Katchatheevu islet and securing the release of Indian fishermen.

Despite the 'let down' by the Centre, Tamil Nadu remains committed to its fishermen's welfare, announcing new schemes and passing resolutions to urge further talks with Sri Lanka for a lasting solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)