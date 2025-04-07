Tamil Nadu Presses Modi on Fishermen Issue and Katchatheevu Retrieval
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized PM Narendra Modi for ignoring the state's demand to resolve issues related to fishermen and the Katchatheevu islet with Sri Lanka. Despite Modi's pitch for a humane resolution, Tamil Nadu plans further welfare schemes to support its fishermen community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaction regarding the state's long-standing fishermen issues with Sri Lanka during his recent visit there.
Stalin criticized Modi in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, emphasizing the absence of progress on retrieving the Katchatheevu islet and securing the release of Indian fishermen.
Despite the 'let down' by the Centre, Tamil Nadu remains committed to its fishermen's welfare, announcing new schemes and passing resolutions to urge further talks with Sri Lanka for a lasting solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Sanctions Sri Lankan Leaders for Human Rights Abuses
UK Sanctions Key Figures in Sri Lanka's 2009 Military Campaign
Scandal in Sri Lankan Police: MPs Call for Removal of Top Cop
UK Sanctions Sri Lankan Commanders for Civil War Abuses
Decades-Old Dispute: Indian Fishermen's Struggle in Sri Lankan Waters