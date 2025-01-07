Left Menu

Awakened Public to Challenge BJP in Delhi Elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government over inflation and predicted that the public will challenge the BJP in the upcoming elections. His remarks followed the announcement of the Delhi assembly election schedule, highlighting issues like rising prices and economic concerns under BJP's tenure.

Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge intensified his criticism of the Modi administration on Tuesday, accusing it of failing to address inflation as he asserted that the public will teach the BJP a lesson in the upcoming elections.

Kharge's comments were made following the Election Commission's announcement detailing the schedule for the Delhi assembly elections, set to occur in a single phase on February 5. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar outlined that votes will be tallied on February 8, with nomination filing deadlines closing by January 17.

Addressing inflation, Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans for increasing public savings amid persistent price rises. He highlighted increased costs of essential goods and criticized GST rates as part of the broader economic slowdown, expressing skepticism about forthcoming budget discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

