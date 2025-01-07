Neutrality Call: Social Media's Role in Politics

In a firm statement on Tuesday, Spain's government spokesperson, Pilar Alegría, emphasized the need for social media platforms to remain neutral and avoid meddling in other countries' political matters. Her comments came amid a high-profile conflict involving Elon Musk, the owner of the platform X, and European political figures like Britain's Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron.

Pilar Alegría stated at a news conference that platforms must operate with 'absolute neutrality and above all, without interfering.' The issue underscores the role of influential tech owners in shaping political narratives.

On a related note, a European Commission spokesperson emphasized on Monday that while Elon Musk is entitled to his opinions on European politics, platform X must comply with the EU's Digital Services Act. This regulation requires major online platforms to evaluate and mitigate risks that could impact electoral integrity and public discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)