BJP Claims AAP Influencing Upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, has levelled allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming attempts to sway the Delhi Assembly elections. Dates for the polls are expected to be announced by the Election Commission later today, amid political tensions in the capital.

Sachdeva has expressed concerns over the alleged actions of AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, who reportedly pressurized election officers during public holidays. In anticipation of the elections, the New Delhi District Administration has sought police protection for the District Election Officer, fearing electoral disruptions.

Additional District Magistrate Nishant Bodh highlighted the increasing presence of political party representatives at the election office, warning of possible disturbances and undue pressure on officials. Allegations of large-scale voter fraud have further intensified the atmosphere, with Arvind Kejriwal citing evidence of irregularities in voter registrations. The AAP, which dominated the 2020 polls, faces mounting scrutiny as the 2025 elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)