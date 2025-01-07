BJP Claims AAP Influencing Upcoming Delhi Assembly Polls
BJP's Delhi unit chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, accuses the Aam Aadmi Party of trying to influence the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Meanwhile, concerns rise over potential disruptions to the electoral process, prompting the New Delhi District Administration to request police protection for election officials.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, has levelled allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming attempts to sway the Delhi Assembly elections. Dates for the polls are expected to be announced by the Election Commission later today, amid political tensions in the capital.
Sachdeva has expressed concerns over the alleged actions of AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, who reportedly pressurized election officers during public holidays. In anticipation of the elections, the New Delhi District Administration has sought police protection for the District Election Officer, fearing electoral disruptions.
Additional District Magistrate Nishant Bodh highlighted the increasing presence of political party representatives at the election office, warning of possible disturbances and undue pressure on officials. Allegations of large-scale voter fraud have further intensified the atmosphere, with Arvind Kejriwal citing evidence of irregularities in voter registrations. The AAP, which dominated the 2020 polls, faces mounting scrutiny as the 2025 elections approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commission Clarifies Voter Turnout Concerns in Maharashtra
I will not let scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Female voter turnout stood at 65.78 per cent as compared to 65.55 per cent for male electors this Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission.
"Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police become helpless": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP
Number of nominations filed in 2024 stood at 12,459, as compared to 11,692 in 2019: Election Commission.