Petitioners Challenge Election Commission Transparency

Petitioners, including Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, met with the Election Commission to demand transparency in voter turnout data from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They criticized the lack of transparency and trust in the institution, alleging discrepancies in polling data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:46 IST
In a significant move questioning the transparency of the Election Commission of India, petitioners including Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms approached the poll panel demanding the release of voter turnout data from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting, however, according to the petitioners, yielded no substantial outcomes, as they accused middle-level officials of not providing adequate responses. The petitioners criticized the commission for not addressing alleged discrepancies in polling data, which they argue undermines the credibility of the electoral process.

Despite an assurance from the Supreme Court for discussions with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the absence of top officials during the representation has led petitioners to continue their push for transparency regarding voters' data in the court.

