Left Menu

BJP Calls for Change in Delhi, Urges Voters to Elect 'Double-Engine' Government

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, BJP leaders are rallying citizens to vote in large numbers. They criticize the Aam Aadmi Party's governance and advocate for a 'double-engine' BJP government, promising improved development and basic facilities, with results expected by February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 20:23 IST
BJP Calls for Change in Delhi, Urges Voters to Elect 'Double-Engine' Government
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bansuri Swaraj made a fervent appeal to the citizens of Delhi, urging a massive turnout to support the party on February 5. According to Swaraj, the BJP remains poised and prepared to take on the elections head-on.

Criticizing the governance by the Aam Aadmi Party over the past decade, Swaraj lamented what she described as the detrimental impact of an 'AAP-da' or AAP disaster on Delhi. She emphasized the need for change, particularly calling on the youth to help usher in a 'double-engine' BJP government.

Echoing her sentiments, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat assured voters that a BJP-led government would prioritize the development of the populace, contrasting it with the AAP's alleged failure to provide essential services. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva reiterated the sentiment, marking February 5 as the dawn of change, with an anticipated victory on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025