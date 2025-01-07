BJP Calls for Change in Delhi, Urges Voters to Elect 'Double-Engine' Government

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bansuri Swaraj made a fervent appeal to the citizens of Delhi, urging a massive turnout to support the party on February 5. According to Swaraj, the BJP remains poised and prepared to take on the elections head-on.

Criticizing the governance by the Aam Aadmi Party over the past decade, Swaraj lamented what she described as the detrimental impact of an 'AAP-da' or AAP disaster on Delhi. She emphasized the need for change, particularly calling on the youth to help usher in a 'double-engine' BJP government.

Echoing her sentiments, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat assured voters that a BJP-led government would prioritize the development of the populace, contrasting it with the AAP's alleged failure to provide essential services. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva reiterated the sentiment, marking February 5 as the dawn of change, with an anticipated victory on February 8.

