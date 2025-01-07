BJP Calls for Change in Delhi, Urges Voters to Elect 'Double-Engine' Government
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, BJP leaders are rallying citizens to vote in large numbers. They criticize the Aam Aadmi Party's governance and advocate for a 'double-engine' BJP government, promising improved development and basic facilities, with results expected by February 8.
In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bansuri Swaraj made a fervent appeal to the citizens of Delhi, urging a massive turnout to support the party on February 5. According to Swaraj, the BJP remains poised and prepared to take on the elections head-on.
Criticizing the governance by the Aam Aadmi Party over the past decade, Swaraj lamented what she described as the detrimental impact of an 'AAP-da' or AAP disaster on Delhi. She emphasized the need for change, particularly calling on the youth to help usher in a 'double-engine' BJP government.
Echoing her sentiments, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat assured voters that a BJP-led government would prioritize the development of the populace, contrasting it with the AAP's alleged failure to provide essential services. Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva reiterated the sentiment, marking February 5 as the dawn of change, with an anticipated victory on February 8.
