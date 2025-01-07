Left Menu

BJP's Bold Bid: Confident Move to Capture Delhi in Upcoming Assembly Polls

Haryana Minister and BJP leader Ranbir Singh Gangwa expressed confidence in BJP's potential to form the next government in Delhi. He highlighted corruption scandals in AAP and emphasized the significance of election dates aligning with past BJP victories. The dates coincide with past victories in Haryana, boosting BJP's morale.

Haryana Minister and BJP leader Ranbir Singh Gangwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Haryana Minister and BJP leader Ranbir Singh Gangwa asserted the BJP's strong potential to form the next government in Delhi, as the Delhi Assembly election dates were disclosed. Gangwa linked the BJP's confidence to the party's previous successes in Maharashtra, Haryana, and the Lok Sabha elections.

Gangwa further accused Delhi's incumbent party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, of being engulfed in corruption scandals, persuading Delhi residents to opt for a "double-engine" government. He highlighted the election dates' significance, noting their correlation with the BJP's third consecutive victory in Haryana, which he believes underscores an auspicious omen for the party.

Delhi BJP MP Yogender Chandolia echoed similar sentiments, claiming the AAP government's alleged failure to deliver will sway voters towards BJP, predicting more than 52 seats for the party. Welcoming the election schedule, Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda urged Delhi's citizens to prioritize governance that promotes quality service and combats corruption under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

