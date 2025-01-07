Trump's Envoy Expects Progress on Israeli Hostages

Steve Witkoff, President-elect Donald Trump's envoy for the Middle East, expressed confidence on Tuesday about potential positive developments regarding Israeli hostages in Gaza. This announcement came during a Trump press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, where Witkoff shared hopes for progress by the upcoming presidential inauguration.

Witkoff remarked, "I'm really hopeful that by the inaugural we'll have some good things to announce on behalf of the President." His statements point to ongoing efforts to address the situation prior to the January 20 swearing-in.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump issued a stern warning regarding the hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7, 2024 attack on Israel. He emphasized that failure to return the hostages by his inauguration would lead to significant turmoil in the Middle East, underscoring his readiness to act decisively.

