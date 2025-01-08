AAP vs BJP: Showdown at the Delhi CM's Residence

In the midst of a heated dispute surrounding the residence of the Delhi Chief Minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders faced off against police forces. On Wednesday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of evading public scrutiny over alleged lavish amenities present at the Chief Minister's official bungalow, urging for an examination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence as well.

Bharadwaj highlighted the BJP's alleged inconsistencies, noting that the party previously disseminated media portraying the CM's residence as extravagant. However, when media personnel arrived for scrutiny, the BJP retreated behind three-layer barricades and water cannons, preventing access to verify claims of a swimming pool and a golden commode, according to the AAP.

The minister criticized the BJP for shifting electoral focus away from substantial issues such as water and electricity, accusing them of instilling voter bias based on the opulence of official residences. These comments followed a standoff with law enforcement at the residence's gates, where AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh, protested against what they termed as a diversion by the BJP to avoid revealing the assets of the Prime Minister's residence, constructed with public funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)