Mayawati Calls for National Welfare Amid Economic Shifts
Mayawati, chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party, urges the Indian government to prioritize national welfare over politics following a downward revision of GDP growth estimates. The current GDP growth rate is predicted to fall to 6.4% for 2024-25, with the rupee hitting a record low, unsettling the population.
- Country:
- India
Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, emphasized the need for the Indian government to focus on public welfare rather than political agendas. Her statement follows a downward revision in the GDP growth estimate, projected at 6.4% for the fiscal year 2024-25, the lowest in four years.
The economic forecast coincides with the Indian rupee plummeting to a record low of 85.83 against the US dollar, raising concerns among the nation's hardworking citizens. Although these economic changes might not directly impact the poor, Mayawati highlighted their discontent with the current situation and urged the government to heed their concerns.
Despite recent electoral setbacks, Mayawati's party remains unaffiliated with either the BJP-led NDA or the INDIA bloc, yet her appeal draws attention to the broader socio-economic impacts in a time of financial uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Statesman's Poetry and Politics
Karnataka Politics: CID Probe Ordered in Controversial Council Altercation
Impeachment Decison Looms Over South Korean Politics
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Architect of Coalition Politics and Good Governance
"Amazing, unique leader of Indian politics": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi celebrates birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee