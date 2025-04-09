Delhi's Liquor Politics: Gupta's Crackdown on Smuggling and Revenue Boost
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pushes for strict action against illegal liquor activities and aims for increased revenue from excise. The excise policy has been a contentious issue, sparking political disputes and legal probes, with irregularities causing significant fiscal losses in the prior administration.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a firm stance against illegal liquor smuggling, directing senior Excise Department officials to enforce stringent measures and boost revenue streams. This directive follows a review meeting convened by Gupta, emphasizing the government's dedication to a transparent and effective excise policy.
The ongoing debate around Delhi's excise policy reflects significant political tensions, especially between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP's earlier administration faced allegations of corruption linked to the policy, which became a pivotal issue during the Assembly elections. In the February polls, BJP emerged victorious, securing 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP's presence diminished to 22 seats.
The excise policy controversy extends into the legal domain with arrests of senior AAP figures, including Arvind Kejriwal. A recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report underlines the extensive fiscal losses of over Rs 2,000 crore, incurred during the previous government's term, attributed to an inadequate policy framework and execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
