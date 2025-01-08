Left Menu

Manipur Congress Meets New Governor Amid Ongoing Crisis

Manipur Congress leaders met new Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to discuss the state's ongoing crisis and offered to help restore normalcy. Governor Bhalla, welcomed on his new appointment, discussed the hardships faced by citizens due to ethnic conflicts that have claimed over 250 lives since May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:39 IST
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Congress leaders, including state president K Meghachandra and Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, met with the newly appointed Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The leaders informed the governor of the significant hardships and crises plaguing the state, now entering its second year without peace and normalcy.

With over 250 lives lost and thousands displaced since ethnic conflicts erupted in May 2023, Congress leaders shared suggestions with the governor, pledging their full support to help alleviate the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

