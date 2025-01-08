Priests Join AAP for Delhi Electoral Shift

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced that several members from the BJP's 'Pandit Prakoshth' have defected to join his party's 'Sanatana Sewa Samiti.'

With the elections scheduled for February 5 and results to be tallied on February 8, Kejriwal revealed the names of notable defectors, including Vijay Sharma and Jitendra Sharma, emphasizing the growing support for AAP's initiatives.

During a press conference attended by key party leaders, Kejriwal unveiled plans for a 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana,' pledging a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for temple priests if re-elected, marking a significant push for community welfare. The elections represent a pivotal moment for AAP as they seek their third term in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)