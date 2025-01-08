Left Menu

Priests Join AAP for Delhi Electoral Shift

Arvind Kejriwal claims members of BJP's Pandit Prakoshth have joined AAP's Sanatana Sewa Samiti ahead of Delhi assembly elections. Kejriwal promises a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for temple priests as part of AAP's new initiative. AAP aims for a third consecutive term in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:24 IST
Priests Join AAP for Delhi Electoral Shift
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced that several members from the BJP's 'Pandit Prakoshth' have defected to join his party's 'Sanatana Sewa Samiti.'

With the elections scheduled for February 5 and results to be tallied on February 8, Kejriwal revealed the names of notable defectors, including Vijay Sharma and Jitendra Sharma, emphasizing the growing support for AAP's initiatives.

During a press conference attended by key party leaders, Kejriwal unveiled plans for a 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana,' pledging a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for temple priests if re-elected, marking a significant push for community welfare. The elections represent a pivotal moment for AAP as they seek their third term in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025