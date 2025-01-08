Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Leader's 'Cheeks' Commentary Amidst Delhi Poll Tensions
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for distracting comments on her 'cheeks' amidst Delhi elections. Bidhuri, contesting against CM Atishi, faced backlash for his controversial remarks. Delhi polls set for February 5 with AAP facing opposition from BJP and Congress.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday criticized BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for making 'ridiculous' and 'unnecessary' comments about her 'cheeks', urging focus on real issues during the Delhi elections. Priyanka emphasized that election discussions should center on the pressing concerns of Delhi's citizens.
This controversy follows Bidhuri's claim that BJP would transform Kalkaji's roads to resemble Priyanka's 'cheeks' if they came to power. AAP MP Sanjay Singh amplified the issue by sharing a video of Bidhuri's remarks. Despite expressing regret, Bidhuri's statements have sparked political uproar, adding heat to the electoral climate.
Addressing another gathering, Bidhuri made contentious comments about CM Atishi's surname change, prompting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to denounce BJP for crossing 'all limits of shamelessness'. As Delhi heads to polls on February 5, AAP, with its strong track record, faces stiff competition from both BJP and Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Arvind Kejriwal
I will not let scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in fake case related to free bus rides for women, BJP trying to distract AAP from poll campaign: Kejriwal.
"Election Commission, ED, CBI, Police become helpless": Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP
CM Atishi inaugurates flyover in east Delhi