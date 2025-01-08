Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP Leader's 'Cheeks' Commentary Amidst Delhi Poll Tensions

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri for distracting comments on her 'cheeks' amidst Delhi elections. Bidhuri, contesting against CM Atishi, faced backlash for his controversial remarks. Delhi polls set for February 5 with AAP facing opposition from BJP and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:26 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday criticized BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for making 'ridiculous' and 'unnecessary' comments about her 'cheeks', urging focus on real issues during the Delhi elections. Priyanka emphasized that election discussions should center on the pressing concerns of Delhi's citizens.

This controversy follows Bidhuri's claim that BJP would transform Kalkaji's roads to resemble Priyanka's 'cheeks' if they came to power. AAP MP Sanjay Singh amplified the issue by sharing a video of Bidhuri's remarks. Despite expressing regret, Bidhuri's statements have sparked political uproar, adding heat to the electoral climate.

Addressing another gathering, Bidhuri made contentious comments about CM Atishi's surname change, prompting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to denounce BJP for crossing 'all limits of shamelessness'. As Delhi heads to polls on February 5, AAP, with its strong track record, faces stiff competition from both BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

