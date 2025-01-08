Trump Appeals to U.S. Supreme Court in Hush Money Case

President-elect Donald Trump has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to request a halt in criminal proceedings related to his New York hush money case. This move follows the denial from a New York appeals court to stop sentencing scheduled for Friday.

In a filing released this Wednesday, Trump's legal team urged the Supreme Court to immediately grant a stay as he seeks an appeal concerning presidential immunity questions arising from a previous Supreme Court ruling. This appeal might approach the Supreme Court again, according to his lawyers. They additionally requested a temporary "administrative stay" while the broader pause request is reviewed, detailed in the filing.

Trump, elected for another White House term and set to take office on January 20, was found guilty by a New York jury on criminal charges linked to hush money payments to a porn star before the 2016 election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. This hush money case marks Trump as the first U.S. president, either sitting or former, to face criminal charges and conviction. Following the verdict, his attorneys have unsuccessfully attempted twice to dismiss the case.

